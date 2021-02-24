You are here
Connecting Africa’s Capital Markets

Elwin Mandowa ,
What: Webinar
Who: African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA) and Making Finance Work for Africa (MFW4A)  
When: Thursday, 25 February 2021, 13.00 GMT
Where: Virtual, register here.

The Making Finance Work for Africa (MFW4A) Partnership and the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA) will host a webinar titled Connecting Africa’s Capital Markets on Thursday, 25 February 2021, to highlight the progress of the African Exchanges Linkage Project (AELP).

The AELP is a joint initiative by the African Development Bank and the African Securities Exchanges Association to ease cross-border trading of securities among participating bourses in Africa. The initiative also seeks to unlock pan-African investment flows, promote innovations that support the diversification needs of investors, and address depth and liquidity in Africa’s financial markets.

Funded by the Korean-African Economic Cooperation (KOAFEC) Trust Fund through the African Development Bank, the AELP aims to create linkages between seven African capital markets, representing more than 90% of Africa’s market capitalization, covering 14 countries and four regions.

Expected outcomes:

  • Update African policymakers, regulators, think tanks, securities exchanges personnel, market participants, the investor community and key pan-African institutions on the importance of resilient African markets for their economies.
  • Inform the audience about AELP’s potential contribution to intra-African trade, free investment and capital across African countries. It will also serve as an opportunity to update participants on the AELP’s progress and future developments.

Speakers:

  • Stefan Nalletamby, Director, Financial Sector Development Department, African Development Bank
  • Edoh Kossi Amenounvé, President of the African Securities Exchanges Association
  • Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area
  • Gerald Gondo, Executive Director, Business Development, RisCura Africa
  • Willie Njoroge, Ag. Secretary-General, African Stockbrokers and Securities Dealers Association (ASSDA)

African Development Bank Group

