Cleaning operations continue in Kinshasa after deadly flooding

Cleaning operations are underway in DRC’s capital, Kinshasa, following torrential rains earlier this week.

In some of the worst hit areas, near the Makelele Bridge, residents are struggling to cope from the loss of both loved ones and property.

According to the authorities an estimated 120 people lost their lives.

“The water came directly from Pond Makelele to our homes. It caused damage. We’re victims, we’ve lost money, our property, but no one’s come to see us, whether it’s the mayor or the neighbourhood chief. It has been three days since the authorities came to visit us”, complained local resident, Philippe.

According to local authorities, most of the deaths were on hillside locations where there had been landslides.

Some, like local resident Olivier, blame corruption for the lack of drainage.

“According to the State, when the sewage is cleaned, the dirt must not remain there, it must be cleared and discarded. But when the clean-up was done, the engineers threw the dirt here. Even when you show them that there is a water path (which will be blocked, Ed.), they are corrupt so they act for the people who corrupt them. With the rain, the dirt they left caused severe flooding because of them”, he denounced.

Located on the Congo River, Kinshasa has seen a huge population influx in recent years driven by rampant urban development.

Sourced from Africanews