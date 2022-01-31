Clashes break out in Khartoum as protestors take to streets

A new round of demonstrations took place in Sudan, on Sunday. One protester was killed.

In Khartoum or its twin city Omdurman, thousands demonstrators took to the streets. They called for the military to return in their barracks and let civilians rule the country. The protests are called by the Sudanese Professionals Association and the Resistance Committees, which were the backbone of the uprising against al-Bashir and relentless anti-coup protests in the past three months.

According to a medical group, at least one person was killed when security forces violently dispersed protesters. In processions, people were beating drums and chanting anti-coup slogans when others carried photos of protesters reportedly slain by security forces.

Protesters are denouncing an October military coup that plunged the country into turmoil. Many are young like Lujain Hassan, and they are sure they want another future for their country: “We don’t like this government because we have like some problems and troubles in Sudan, and we want to get Sudan in a good way and good government right now.“

Footage circulating online showed protestors marching towards the presidential palace, an area in the capital that has seen deadly clashes between protesters and security forces in previous rounds of demonstrations.

The Sudan Doctors Committee, a medical group tracking casualties among protesters, said a 27-year-old died in a Khartoum hospital after he sustained an unspecified injury in his chest.

Ahead of the protests, authorities stepped up security in Khartoum and Omdurman. They deployed thousands of troops and police and sealed off central Khartoum, urging protesters to assemble only in public squares in the capital’s neighborhoods. The United Nations mission in Sudan on Saturday warned that such restrictions could increase tensions, urging authorities to let the protests “pass without violence.”

In the months-long string of demonstrations, It is estimated that at least 78 people have died.

Sourced from Africanews