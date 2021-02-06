Chad: Protests erupt as Idriss Deby gets nominated for sixth term

– Advertisement –





Protests erupted in Chad on Saturday after President Idriss Deby Itno was nominated by his party to seek sixth term in office.

He is set to contest for re-election in the April 11, 2021 election despite already spending 30 years in power.

Police fired tear gas at hundreds of protesters who stormed the streets on Saturday, to oppose the decision of the ruling party.

The protesters burned tyres and chanted “No to a sixth term” and “Leave, Deby!”. during the protest in the capital N’Djamena.

President Deby pushed through a new constitution in 2018 that made it possible for him to run again.

He reinstated term limits in the new constitution but that would let him stay in power until 2033.

68-year-old Deby is a former army officer who came to power in 1990 after he overthrew autocratic leader Hissene Habre.

His critics say he is trying to create a monarchy with his attempt to solidify power.

He has played a key role in the fight against Islamist militants in West and Central Africa during his presidency.

Chad under Deby is also one of the largest contributors to the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali.

Source: Africafeeds.com