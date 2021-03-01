You are here
Celebrities React To Death Of Music Producer Dr Frabz
Celebrities React To Death Of Music Producer, Dr Frabz

Celebrities React To Death Of Music Producer Dr Frabz

The shocking death of Ayorinde Faboro, alias Dr Frabz has heavily shook the Nigerian entertainment industry. The legendary music producer, since the announcement of his death, has been mourned by celebrities who all have a nice thing or two to say about him.

Among the celebrities who have paid their last tribute to the late veteran hitmaker include Davido, Don Jazzy, Banky W, IllBliss, and Naeto C.

They have all acknowledged the late music producer’s great impact in the music scene.

This life sha. RIP Dr Frabz”, Don Jazzy tweeted.

Read Also: Late Nigerian Rapper, Da Grin’s 30th Posthumous Birthday Is Today

Checked on him on snap few weeks ago..RIP Dr Frabz! Good spirit’‘, producer, Shizzi wrote.

See their tweets below:

Sourced From Nigerian Music

