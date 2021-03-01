Celebrities React To Death Of Music Producer, Dr Frabz

The shocking death of Ayorinde Faboro, alias Dr Frabz has heavily shook the Nigerian entertainment industry. The legendary music producer, since the announcement of his death, has been mourned by celebrities who all have a nice thing or two to say about him.

Among the celebrities who have paid their last tribute to the late veteran hitmaker include Davido, Don Jazzy, Banky W, IllBliss, and Naeto C.

They have all acknowledged the late music producer’s great impact in the music scene.

”This life sha. RIP Dr Frabz”, Don Jazzy tweeted.

”Checked on him on snap few weeks ago..RIP Dr Frabz! Good spirit’‘, producer, Shizzi wrote.

See their tweets below:

This life sha. RIP Dr Frabz. 💔 pic.twitter.com/3swFjD4ElH — IT’S DON JAZZY AGAIN (@DONJAZZY) February 28, 2021

Checked on him on snap few weeks ago..RIP Dr Frabz! Good spirit 🙏🏽💔 — Shizzi (@shizzi) February 27, 2021

Woke up to a tweet about Dr. Frabz passing away… can’t really say we were close but on our few meets he seemed like an easy person. May God strengthen his family. — T.E.S.L.I.M (@VectorThaViper) February 28, 2021

Dokta Frabz produced “Lagos Party”. That song changed my life. It brought so much joy to people over the years and encapsulated what celebrating in Lagos feels like. He’s gone but his legacy lives on. May God rest his soul and strengthen his family’s. — Banky Wellington (@BankyW) February 28, 2021

Rip frabz …. 😢 — Davido (@davido) February 28, 2021

Sourced From Nigerian Music