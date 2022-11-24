Cameroon-born Breel Embolo looks forward to facing his home country

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon will on Thursday play their first game at the 2022 world cup. They will face the Switzerlands. Cameroon will for sure miss some of their former nationals who play for other countries.

One of these promising strikers is Breel Embolo who was born in Yaoundé. Embolo arrived in Europe at the age of 4. He hesitated for a long time before opting for the Swiss national team and this first game of the world championship is bound to be special.

“It’s not bad pressure, it is a positive thing. The World Cup is already something huge, representing your country, and now facing my home country makes it a little bit more special. The World Cup is already so big Cameroon will not make the pressure higher,” Embolo said.

Breel Embolo who spends all his vacations in Cameroon knows several players on Rigobert Song’s selection. He has already promised that he would not celebrate a possible goal against his country of birth.

As for the statements from Samuel Eto’o predicting the final victory of Cameroon, he prefers to have fun

“Why not? The ball is round, and it should be the goal for every team coming here. Just taking part to a World Cup is not enough anymore and everyone tries to be the best and the best is to win,” Embolo said.

While Cameroon face Switzerland, the other match in Group G on Tuesday will pit the great favorite Brazil, with 5 world titles to their credit, against Serbia.

Embolo is playing in his second World Cup, and was also part of the Swiss squad in the last two European Championships.

Switzerland lost in the Round of 16 at the past two World Cups and then broke through that barrier at the Euros last year.

Brazil and Serbia are also in Group G, paired with Switzerland once again after the 2018 World Cup group stage.

Then, the Swiss first drew 1-1 with five-time champions Brazil, and beat Serbia 2-1.

Sourced from Africanews