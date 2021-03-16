Burna Boy, Wizkid`s Awards inspiration to Nigerian youths-APC





The All Progressives Congress (APC) says Nigeria’s Afrobeat stars, Damini Ogulu, known as Burna Boy and Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun also known as Wizkid awards at the 63rd 2021 Grammys in Los Angeles was an inspiration to Nigerian youths.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary of APC Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Akpanudoedehe said winning the awards was unarguably Nigeria’s biggest moment on the world’s music stage. He said the award was an affirmation that Burna Boy and Wizkid were vibrant international musical force.

The national secretary said the awards crowned efforts of Nigerian superstars such as Fela Anikulapo-Kuti who was the main progenitors of Afrobeat and Afropop that became the mainstream music globally.

“As a party, we are immensely proud that our musical stars are leading the pack of young Africans who are redefining the global music space,” Akpanudoedehe said.

He added that: “our youth are our asset”, saying that their creativity, talent, energy, innovation and drive was positively impacting and changing the world.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Burna Boy, a nominee for a second consultative year, won the Best Global Music Album category with his Twice As Tall album.

Wizkid on the other hand, won the Best Music Video for his song with Beyoncé; Brown Skin Girl, at the event which held at weekend in Los Angeles.

The 63rd Grammy Awards was different because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

There was no audience, and performers were separated into five stages, arranged in a circle inside the Los Angeles Convention Center to maintain social distancing. (NAN)

