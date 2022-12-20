Burna Boy is Boomplay, Apple Music, and Spotify NO. 1 artist of 2022

Burna Boy leads Asake who comes in at number 2 and Kizz Daniel who is the third most streamed artist.

In 2022, Burna Boy released his 6th studio album ‘Love, Damini’ which emerged as the most streamed album on Boomplay Nigeria, Apple Music Nigeria, and Spotify Nigeria 2022. ‘Last Last’ the smash hit off the album enjoyed the international success that combines to propel Burna Boy to the top of the charts.

Burna Boy has now emerged as the most streamed artist of 2022 on three of the major streaming platforms in Nigeria in a remarkable feat that captures his hugely successful 2022.

In addition to dominating the streaming platforms, Burna Boy will be wrapping up 2022 with two Grammy nominations for World Album and Global Song of the year.

Sourced From Nigerian Music