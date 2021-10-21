Burna Boy, Chike, AQ and the Nigerian artists who sang about #EndSars and Lekki Tollgate massacre

Nigerian artists like Dremo, Vector, Dark Poet, Falz and more had made records about police brutality, but the Lekki tollgate massacre was a moment that really deserves to be immortalized in sonics. A song like Timaya‘s ‘Dem Mama’ immortalized the gruesome histrionics of the Odi massacre.

While Burna Boy had been obscure at the start of the protests due to what he later suggested to his mom’s ill-health, he led the way with ‘20.10.20,’ a record which commemorates the moment sadness of blatant murder by the Nigerian government, which is still disputed till today.

Chike came second with ‘Wahala Dey,’ a more relaxed and more emotional take on the matter before Headies-winning rapper, AQ rounded everything up with ‘Shoot The Messenger.’

Earlier in 2021, AQ released his critically-acclaimed album, GOLDEN. It was filled with riveting social-political messages and a pungent message around death. But ‘Shoot The Messenger’ was celebratory, albeit in its dark lustre. AQ is both happy, calm and agitated.

This video bares its lustre and the morose nature of the song’s plot.

Listen to all the songs below;

