Burkinabé Tour du Faso cycling race back after pandemic hiatus

The Burkinabé government decided Wednesday that the nation’s flagship cycling competition Tour du Faso will take place from October 29th to November 7.

A major comeback for the event as after Angolan Antonio Dario’s victory in 2019, the race took a one-year hiatus — due to the onset of the unprecedented global COVID-19 pandemic preventing it from holding in 2020.

The Council of Ministers of Burkina Faso during Wednesday’s meeting defined the contours of the 33rd edition of the race — which will kick off in Banfora and finish in Ouagadougou

The announcement of the revived Tour du Faso is great news for fans of the sporting event both in and outside the country.

Sourced from Africanews