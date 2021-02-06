Burkina Faso Struggles Against the Second Wave of COVID-19

Burkinabé Authorities Want the Nation to Sit Up

Burkina Faso has been undergoing a much deadlier second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic since November. and health officials worry that a lack of knowledge and adherence to coronavirus- prevention restrictions are making it hard to rein in.

Since December, the number of average daily new infections is nearly nine times more than it was between March and November.

Ousseeni Yanogo, an admitted COVID patient, cautions his fellow citizens from his hospital bed.

“People have to respect all the measures. They have to uphold social distancing and protect themselves. Because the disease is real. As soon as you feel unwell you have to go to a hospital to be diagnosed.”

Health Care Workers are Exhausted

Deaths have also spiked with 54 recorded since December compared to 66 for the previous nine months combined. Figures that are taking a toll on understaffed and overburdened health workers.

Chivanot Afavi, a nurse supervisor for the non-governmental organisation, Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA ), feels more public service announcements on the matter would be helpful.

“You realise that the population is not respecting the preventative measures. So we have to make a lot of effort regarding communication. “

On Wednesday COVAX, a global effort aimed at helping lower-income countries obtain coronavirus vaccines announced plans for an initial distribution of 100 million doses by the end of March.

Sourced from Africanews