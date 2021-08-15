Burial of Obi Cubana’s mother inspired my new song –Ugoccie

Budding artiste and social media personality, Anosike Ugochi, aka Ugoccie, has recounted how the burial of nightclub owner, Obi Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana’s mother, inspired her new song.

She told Sunday Scoop, “I write songs off the stories I hear about other people’s experiences. So, the experiences of the people that went for the burial was all I curated into a song.”

The ‘Do You Really Like Me’ singer also stated that meeting top producer, Don Jazzy, was an unforgettable experience. She said, “I would never be able to explain how I felt. It was a humbling moment for me. My legs shook. I really felt elated. Don Jazzy has been in the music game for a long time and hearing him say I was talented and had so much to offer was just ‘epic’ for me. It’s unforgettable.”

Speaking on some of the challenges she encountered in the early days of her career, Ugoccie said, “I had a bad phone then. I also didn’t have my own recording device, so I couldn’t record my videos well.”

