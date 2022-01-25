Blaqbonez to headline anti-love crusade concert

Nigerian rapper and Afro hip-hop artiste Emeka Akumefule, better known as Blaqbonez has announced that his headline concert will take place a day before Valentine’s Day.

The rapper signed to Chocolate City popular with his anti-love campaign has taken another step further to prove it with the theme for his concert tagged an anti-love crusade.

The rapper shared a flyer announcing his musical crusade titled “Breaking the Yoke of Love” which is set to take place on February 13, 2022.

“MY HEADLINE CONCERT, ‘BREAKING THE YOKE OF LOVE’, FEBRUARY 13TH. ABOUT TO BE THE CRAZIEST SHOW EVER,” he tweeted.

Blaqbonez has continued to preach against love, with the release of his album “Sex over Love” on April 30, 2021.

Blaqbonez had also revealed that the title of his next album, will be tagged “Young Preacher”.

“My next album is called ‘young preacher’, been working on it since the day I dropped “sex over love.”

On January 8, 2022, he released a new video snippet for one of the songs from his upcoming album, “Young Preacher,” which is set to be released later this year.

