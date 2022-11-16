Blackface Calls Out Wizkid, Burna Boy For Sampling His Song Without Giving Him Credit

Nigerian singer Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo, known as Blackface, has called out Burna Boy and Wizkid for allegedly sampling his song ‘Twist and Turn’ without giving him credit.

He advised the duo to refrain from the act and not take after Banky W, who allegedly sampled his song without giving him credit.

ALSO READ: Cynthia Morgan Reveals Visions She Saw About Wizkid, Funke Akindele, Others

Blackface took to his Twitter page on Monday, November 14, and wrote: “This is my song #twistandturn you both sampled to make that GINGER @wizkidayo @burnaboy Una for at least give me a call Make una no do like banky.”

On Tuesday, via his Twitter, he posted what he believes is the original demo of the song sampled as evidence

Sourced From Nigerian Music