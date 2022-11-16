Blackface accuses Burna Boy, Wizkid of sampling song without credit

Blackface, the Nigerian dancehall singer, has accused Wizkid and Burna Boy of sampling his song without giving him credit.

The singer, whose real name is Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo, called out the music heavyweights in a post on his Twitter page on Monday.

In the tweet, Blackface claimed Wizkid and Burna Boy sampled his song titled ‘Twist and Turn’ for ‘Ginger’, a track from ‘Made In Lagos’.

“This is my song #twistandturn, you both sampled to make that GINGER @wizkidayo @burnaboy. Una for at least give me a call make una no do like Banky,” he wrote.

In a follow-up post on Tuesday, Blackface shared a video of what he said to be the original version of the song to back up his claims.

There you have it @wizkidayo @burnaboy you guys are breaking my heart when I respect and love you guys so much …..call me 📞🖤🫰🏽 pic.twitter.com/Zzpne941kP — GHETTO CHILD (@Blackfacenaija) November 15, 2022

“There you have it @wizkidayo @burnaboy. You guys are breaking my heart when I respect and love you guys so much. Call me,” he wrote.

This is not the first time Blackface would be calling out his colleagues in the music industry over intellectual theft.

In April, the ex-Plantation Boiz member had also accused Wizkid and Banky W of stealing his song titled ‘Like My Way’.

The Benue-born singer had earlier called out 2Baba over alleged song theft with respect to the 2004 hit ‘African Queen’.

