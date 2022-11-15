Black Stars’ 26-Man squad unveiled

At last, all five of the African countries that qualified for the Fifa World Cup have announced their list of players for the competition which gets underway in Qatar on Sunday.

No big surprises for Ghana

It named its final 26-man squad under captain, Andre Ayew, on Monday, but the list was marked by the misfortunes of the Black Stars goalkeepers.

Two of them were injured this weekend, number one Joseph Wollacott and his understudy Richard Ofori.

And Inaki Williams, who recently agreed to join the national team, could find himself facing off against his brother, Nico, who will be playing for Spain.

The Ghanaians are in Group H and their first match is against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, before facing South Korea and Uruguay. But before that, they have a last friendly match on Thursday against Switzerland.

Tunisia’s team also announced on Monday

Coach Jalel Kadri will be relying on his usual core players: Youssef Msakni, Wahbi Khazri, and Hannibal Mejbri.

The only controversial decision was Kadri’s choice of veteran goalkeeper Aymen Mathlouthi over the young Sedki Debchi, who is hugely popular with the fans.

After a final friendly against Iran on Wednesday, the Carthage Eagles will face Denmark, Australia, and France in Group D, with the hope of advancing through the group stage for the first time in six appearances.

Bad news for Morocco

The Atlas Lions will have to do without one of their best players. Amine Harit sustained a serious knee injury on Sunday while playing for his team, Marseille. He ruptured his ligaments and will not be playing in the World Cup.

Sourced from Africanews