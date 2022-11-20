Black Sherif and Burna Boy reunite ahead of epic concert in London, people touched by heartwarming pictures

‘Kwaku The Traveller’ crooner Black Sherif and Nigeria’s Grammy award-winning Burna Boy have reconnected ahead of Blacko’s concert

Black Sherif is set to headline his first-ever concert in London since he broke through the music scene about a year ago

The photos have warmed the hearts of many Netizens as they admire the adorable bromance between the two

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Rising Ghanaian artiste Black Sherif and Nigerian musician Burna Boy have reunited in London ahead of Black Sherif’s headline concert in London on November 18. 2022.

Blacko, as he is affectionately called by his fans, is set to headline his first show in London at KOKO.

Black Sherif And Burna Boy. Photo Source: @blacksherif

Source: Twitter

In a series of photos shared on Black Sherif’s Twitter page, the two artists, who call themselves brothers, looked dapper as they both rocked all-black outfits.

They beamed with smiles as they gave off different poses in each photo that surfaced online.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram – get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Last Last global hitmaker has always been public about his love, support, and admiration for the ‘Second Sermon’ hitmaker.

Meanwhile, Black Sherif performed on November 18, 2022, at KOKO in London. The concert is Black Sherif’s first headline concert in London.

Photo of Black Sherif and Burna Boy linking up ahead of concert sparks reactions

@_Supremo_Art_ said:

If someone ever told Black Sherif that a moment like this would ever come way back inside Konongo, he wouldn’t have believed it, but here he is. Gradually, Gradually we will all get there.

@Kpo_do remarked:

Chale you tall oo. Give me some ɛ You’re taller than the man who is “Twice as Tall”

@DigitalSpookyGH commented:

Blacko and Burna we need another collab.

@EkAse12 commented:

Father and son I love this bromance

@badboylilblaq said:

Need a joint album ‍♂️

@servethekxng remarked:

Big 7 said to me “jiggy, what’s happenin’”

DJ Khaled vibes to Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’, video show him busting smooth moves while jamming in Rolls-Royce

Briefly News reported that a short video shared by Burna Boy on his TikTok page showed the moment American Celebrity DJ Khaled vibed hard to Last Last while in a Rolls-Royce.

In the clip, the song played out from his phone connected to the car’s speaker as he made smooth hand moves to show he is in love with the track.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Sourced From Nigerian Music