Big Ivy Ghanaian Rapper Hits Hard with a Song in Reply to Nigeria’s Mummy Dollaz

Ghanaian rapper Big Ivy, conceived Ivy Adjimah, and Nigerian rapper Mummy Dollaz are in the pattern after the previous was highlighted in a song by her child, rapper CJ Biggerman.

The song, Big Momma, is a rap stream series that highlights Big Ivy, whose rap game has been hailed by a larger number of people.

Enormous Ivy, who serves as an entertainer, financier, and business visionary, flexed her rap capability in the song while guaranteeing ”Queen of the receiver”.

‘Huge mother, new to death. With regards to the bars, I am awesome. I feel like conceiving an offspring. I conceive a child with no pressure.Gracious yes Sovereign of the kitchen, Queen of the mic, “Big Ivy” said.

The viral music video of Big Momma got the notice of music sweethearts, Nigeria’s Mummy Dolarz, who delivered a song to reduce Big Ivy’s case as the Queen of the mic.

It didn’t take long for Big Ivy to answer Mummy Dolarz with another song named Mama Naira.

The Ghanaian rapper conveyed weighty bars as she hit hard to close down Mummy Dolarz, changing her from dollars over completely to naira.

A few netizens have responded to a joined video of the two performers flaunting their predominance in the rap game.

Content created and supplied by: Mimiarthur (via Opera

News )