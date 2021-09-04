Berlin celebrates the Festival of Lights

One of the largest open air art galleries in the world returned on Friday as the German capital of Berlin hosted its annual Festival of Lights display for the 17th time. With over 70 locations and buildings involved in this year’s display a special emphasis was made on highlighting the environment under the motto “Creating tomorrow” with sponsors pledging to a cleaner environmentally friendly future. Many projections and installations featured themes such as sustainability and CO2 neutrality. The festival is taking place in various beloved Berlin neighbourhoods, from the famous Brandenburg Gate and Potsdamer Square, to train stations, ministries, and embassies. The event is free and accessible to all and will run from 3 to 12 September.