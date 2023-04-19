Ayra Starr: The music star that keeps rising

Young musicians with the ability to draw in both domestic and foreign audiences have proliferated in recent years in Nigeria’s music business. Ayra Starr, a a young singer and songwriter who has been making waves in the industry since her debut in 2021, is one of these stars.

Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, Ayra Starr’s real name, was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria. She began creating her songs when she was just 13 years old and fell in love with music at a very young age. She joined a music academy since she was passionate about music, where she developed her singing and songwriting abilities.

Early in 2021, Don Jazzy, the head of Mavin Records, one of the top record companies in Nigeria, stumbled onto Ayra Starr. Ayra’s distinctive voice and songwriting abilities pleased Don Jazzy, who instantly signed her to his record label.

In January 2021, Ayra Starr released her debut EP, “Ayra Starr,” and it immediately became popular. The EP’s five songs highlight Ayra’s skill as a singer and songwriter. The first song, “Away,” was a huge hit and received millions of streams across different music services.

What sets Ayra Starr apart from other young artists is her ability to blend different genres seamlessly. Her music is a fusion of Afrobeats, R&B, and soul, which gives her a unique sound that is both refreshing and captivating. Her lyrics are also very relatable, and she writes about love, heartbreak, and the struggles of being a young woman in Nigeria.

Since the release of her debut EP, Ayra Starr has continued to rise in the Nigerian music industry. She has performed at various events and shows, and her fan base continues to grow. She has also been nominated for several awards, including the Headies Award for the Next Rated Artist. She also featured America’s Kelly Rowland on her hit track “Bloody Samaritan Remix.”

The success of Ayra Starr is evidence of the growing importance of young musicians in Nigerian music. Age is just a number, and anyone can achieve their goals with hard work and determination, as she has demonstrated. She has become a role model for young women who want to be musicians and has demonstrated that there is a place for female artists in the male-dominated music industry.

Ayra Starr is a rising star in the Nigerian music scene, and because to her skill and distinctive style, she has become one of the most in-demand young musicians in the nation. Her accomplishment serves as motivation for young people who want to fulfill their potential, and she is a brilliant example of what can be accomplished with skill, hard work, and dedication.

Sourced From Nigerian Music