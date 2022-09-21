AU chairman calls for lifting of sanctions on Zimbabwe

– Advertisement –





The African Union chairman and president of Senegal President Macky Sall has called for the lifting of sanctions placed on Zimbabwe.

Mr. Sall told the 77th UN General Assembly in New York that current sanctions against Zimbabwe were destructive and aggravating the suffering of citizens.

For over two decades Zimbabwe has struggled to rebuild its economy and sanctions have been blamed largely for this.

The US and the European Union (EU) have maintained sanctions on Zimbabwe. They both cite a lack of progress in democratic and human rights reforms as well as restrictions on press freedoms as reasons for maintaining the sanctions.

The sanctions have targeted specific individuals including President Emmerson Mnangagwa and some companies.

Last year the Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat also called for the removal of sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

Zimbabweans led by their president, Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2019 embarked on a march to demand an end to foreign sanctions.

The government launched that campaign to make unpopular what it considered at the time foreign sanctions that have crippled the economy.

Government officials including the President insisted that sanctions particularly from the United States of America have made it impossible for any major progress to be achieved in growing and rebuilding the Zimbabwean economy.

Source: Africafeeds.com