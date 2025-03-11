You are here
Africa 

At G20 finance meetings in South Africa, UN deputy chief calls for reforms that back growth, curb debt

Village Reporter

UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed recently concluded a visit to South Africa, for a round of key international meetings, where she underscored the urgent need for sustainable development financing and the importance of international cooperation in addressing global economic challenges. UN Africa News

Discover more from Africa Global Village

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.