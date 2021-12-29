As Shatta Wale talks about Naija greediness in promoting other Africa artists, Wendy Shay laments over Ghana celebs dating ungrounded artists in Nigeria

Popular Ghanaian songstress, Wendy Shay has waded into the conversation of Ghana and Nigeria’s support system brought up by dancehall giant, Shatta Wale.

As everyone is dishing out why Nigeria music is on top of the African continent, Wendy Shay has stated her only problem is how the underground artiste in Nigeria dates top celebrities in Ghana.

Her comment has shot her up into the trends of today’s conversation as Ghanaian top celebrities go so low go date underground musicians, in Nigeria with the claim that it’s love.

Taking to a popular micro-blogging site, Twitter she emphasized that she’s waiting for a day these top celebrities will agree to date upcoming artists in Ghana instead of Nigerians.

In her words, “I’m still waiting for the day an Up and Coming Artiste from Ghana will date a top Female celebrity from Nigeria like the way my naija brothers Dey do to some of our Gh female celebs ain’t nothing wrong with that love goes where love is abi ?..

Ghana wake up”

