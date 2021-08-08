Anti-Olympics protesters gather outside Tokyo stadium

2 hours ago

On Sunday 8 August, a group of around 50 protesters demonstrated outside Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium, chanting “We don’t need the Olympics, nor the Paralympics!” and “Stop the closing ceremony!” as the curtain falls on the biggest sports event since the pandemic. The closing ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Games began in a nearly empty Olympic Stadium at the end of a 16-day event held under strict anti-coronavirus conditions. The festivities began in front of VIPs after the Japanese flag was raised at the 68,000-seat venue, where fans are barred to prevent infections.

Sourced from Africanews