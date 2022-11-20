Angola win Africa Cup of Nations women’s handball tournament in Senegal

It is four-in-a-row for Angola. The Palancas Negras has won the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations women’s handball tournament.

As in 2021, they beat Cameroon in the final on Saturday 19 November at Dakar Arena, in Senegal.

Their victory of 29-19 confirms their undisputed continental dominance.

But they are far from satisfied. Team coach, Catito Nelson, said: “It’s the fruit of a lot of hard work. Angola has taken the lead over other African teams.

“We must continue to work hard to improve our handball and keep this dominance so that this group of athletes continues to play at the highest level and win titles for Angola.”

On the Cameroonian side, the disappointment remains great as at home in 2021.

However, the Angolans are still far from weakening. Their thirst for titles reinforces their status as undisputed masters of African handball. It is a thirst for titles that got the better of the Cameroonians’ desire for revenge.

The Indomitable Lionesses can only note the huge gap that separates Angola from the other nations of the continent.

“Faced with a team like Angola with so many qualities: physical qualities, technical qualities, mental qualities and a great tactical sense, it does not forgive,” suggests Cameroon coach Serge Guebogo.

“The message is simply that we have to go back to our roots and work to close the gap between Angola and the other nations.”

It will therefore have to go back and work hard to dethrone the Angolan giant. Nothing could prevent Palancas Negras from lifting their 15th continental crown this year, the fourth in a row.

The Angolans, who, as in Yaoundé a little more than a year ago, were able to resist in the most complicated moments of this 25th edition of the women’s handball ACN.

Earlier Congo beat the host country Senegal to finish on the podium and return with the bronze medal. The next tournament of the ACN Women’s Handball will be held in Cape Verde.

Sourced from Africanews