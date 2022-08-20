Angola elections: what is at stake?

Angolans are going to the polls for the fifth time in history on August 24. More than 14 million voters are registered for Wednesday’s general elections. We asked jurists on the ground what was at stake.

“In the Republic of Angola we have, a presidential-parliamentary system of government which means the President of the Republic is elected according to the model of a parliamentary system, but with the powers of a presidential system. We elect members of parliament in a single list, and if the head of the list of the winning party is elected, he automatically becomes president of the republic.“, explains Sebastião Salakiaco.

The election not only brings a new president, but voters also choose their representatives in the National Assembly and local deputies.

“On the one hand we have the national constituency, which elects 130 members, and the 18 provincial constituencies each elect five members. Our legislator established two methods, the system of proportional representation and the Hondt method. In the system of proportional representation, seats are distributed to the national constituency. The Hondt method is used for provincial constituencies.“, told, Miguel Vita Paulo.

There is a novelty in these elections: for the first time, Angolans living abroad have the right to vote remotely.

