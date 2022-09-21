Angie Stone and Babyface set to rock at DStv International Food and Music Festival, Mzansi begs for more tickets

Music legends Angie Stone and Babyface will be in South Africa for the DStv concert as star headliners

The music concert will have its first event after a two-year absence, and it has a star-studded line to make up for lost time

The festival organised by DStv will be held over the Heritage Day weekend of 24 and 25 September, which will undoubtedly draw a huge crowd

Many South Africans were just excited about the new announcement of big names at the DStv music show. American R&B Legends Babyface and Angie Stone will grace the audience with their presence.

Angie Stone and baby face will bless South Africa with live performances at the DStv International Food and Music Festival. Image: Instagram/@theangiestone/@babyface

The DStv music concert promises other big names such as Nigerian superstar Burna Boy. The two-day-long festival will be a fun-filled affair with a lineup that impressed Mzansi

DStv’s International food and music festival with international stars

Daily Sun reports that Angie Stone and Babyface will perform at the DStv music festival. Nigerian artist Burna Boy will headline the 24th of September with Trompies, and Kabelo, to name a few.

Angie Stone and Babyface will be coming to South Africa as headliners, which left many South African fans excited. This included celebrities like Anele Mdoda, who shared their excitement with other fans.

@MtimandeMa commented:

“I wanna go to DSTV delicious fest and watch Baby Face live… Mara them ticket prices, chile.”

@S11E11B11A commented:

“DSTV delicious Sunday tickets are available again. Baby face o.”

@Ntombz1606 commented:

“The more I think of the news that Angie Stone will perform at the Dstv Delicious, the more I get depressed. Sekute nalongangizama nje?”

@SiboBaleni commented:

“Who’s got the DSTV delicious tickets? Mapha please I want to go watch Angie Stone.”

@Miss_Pepper1 commented:

“I absolutely cannot wait to meet my husband at Dstv delicious this coming weekend, we gonna meet on the dance floor ebe next year ka February o tla heso to ask for my hand in marriage cos he can’t live without me.”

@accordingtomosa commented:

“DSTV Delicious is really bringing Burna Boy and Baby Face.”

Major League says they’re used to large gigs after breaking 75-hour set record

Briefly News previously reported that Major League DJz are extremely dedicated to their craft, which is why they consistently break world records.

Twins Banele and Bandile Mbere, who make up the celebrated music duo, announced on Twitter that they have completed their 75-hour Balcony Mix set. The DJs thanked their team for their unwavering support.

Speaking to Briefly News, Major League DJz said that while 75 hours may seem like a long time to some people, it was a breeze for them.

