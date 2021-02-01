You are here
Al Shabaab Militants Kill 5 Wound 10 In Hotel Blast 1
Africa 

Al Shabaab militants kill 5, wound 10 in hotel blast

Village Reporter ,
Al Shabaab Militants Kill 5 Wound 10 In Hotel Blast 2

Al Shabaab militants kill 5, including retired army general in hotel blast.

As the smoke rises from the site of the blast, Mogadishu was once more rocked by fighters of the Al Qaeda linked Islamist group al Shabaab.

On Sunday afternoon, as armed militants neared a checkpoint on the road leading to the international airport, an al Shabaab militant detonated explosives, causing panic in the area.

Gunmen then stormed the Afrik Hotel, a popular meeting point in central Mogadishu, frequented by many officials, members of the security forces and community leaders.

5 people died in the attack, amongst which retired Army General Mohamed Nur Galal, a former Defense Minister known by many in Somalia as a war hero.

3 militants were killed as security forces arrived on the scene, with a fourth dying in the initial detonation.

The attack comes at a crucial time for Somalia, as the country was scheduled to hold indirect parliamentary and presidential elections before February 8th.

But with political disagreements meaning two regions won’t take part in the vote, political instability may once again worsen in Somalia.

Al Shabaab Militants Kill 5 Wound 10 In Hotel BlastSourced from Africanews

Follow and like us:
Follow Subscribe
Fbshare Bck
En US Tweet

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Follow by Email