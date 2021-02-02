Al Ahly set for FIFA club World Cup debut

Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly SC trained on Tuesday in preparation for their FIFA Club World Cup tie against Al Duhail.

The African champions are making their sixth appearance in the competition and prepared to better their result in 2006 where they finished in third place.

Nicknamed Club of the Century as they have won a record 9 african champions league) Al Ahly will play Qatar side Al Duhail on Thursday.

Their South African iconic coach Pitso Mosimane can rely on his new player moroccan internation Badr Banoun (semi finalist of the African Champions League last autumn). The club lost some key players such as captain Ahmed Fathi (Pyramids FC) or Senegalese Aliou Badji (Ankaragucu in Turkey).

As reigning Qatar Stars League (QSL) champions, Al Duhail SC will be flying the flag of the host nation at this year’s FIFA Club World Cup.

The Red Knights will also be making their debut in the competition after edging Al Rayyan to last season’s league title by a single point – they face Al Ahly on Thursday night.

Founded in 2009 as Lekhwiya SC, the club re-branded under the name Al Duhail when it merged with El Jaish SC in 2017.

Since coming into existence, Al Duhail’s impact on Qatari club football has been impressive, as last season’s league triumph was their seventh QSL title – the club’s honour roll also includes three Amir Cup titles, three Qatar Cup crowns and two Sheikh Jassim Cup successes.

Al Duhail’s domestic success over the past decade has also earned the club nine consecutive appearances in the AFC Champions League since 2012, with the Doha outfit set to take part again in 2021. They are led by head coach Sabri Lamouchi, who is a familiar face to followers of the QSL.

The eyes of the football world will be fixated on Qatar for the first major tournament of the year. The FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 will be held from February 4 to 11 after the annual competition was delayed by two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament will also showcase two FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 stadiums.

Sourced from Africanews