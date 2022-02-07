Airtel, Spotify offer Nigerians complimentary data to access millions of local, international songs

… Airtel Customers to get free data per day to access Spotify

Leading telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has announced a partnership with global audio streaming service, Spotify to provide music lovers across Nigeria with daily complimentary data to access the Spotify platform.

Under the partnership, Airtel +45 Million customers will have unfettered and uninterrupted data access to the Spotify platform Free and Premium to enjoy the platform’s 70 million strong songs, as well as music they love from local favourites without worrying about data costs or mobile Internet plans.

Spotify launched in the country earlier this year opening up its platform with 381M Monthly active users and 172 million premium subscribers worldwide to Nigerian audiences.

Airtel says the partnership with Spotify will empower Nigerians to connect with their favourite artists and the music that inspire and motivate them whether they are in traffic, working out, partying, sharing moments with loved ones or just relaxing.

The partnership will offer Airtel customers complimentary data that can be used exclusively on the Spotify platform whenever they purchase data bundles.

Commenting on the partnership, Airtel Nigeria’s Chief Commercial Officer, Godfrey Efeurhobo, said the company’s partnership with Spotify is yet another demonstration of its commitment to creating opportunities that will entertain, excite, delight and reward customers on its network.

“Airtel is positioned as the network of first choice for music, youth culture and innovation and we are delighted to partner with Spotify to deliver sheer happiness at the fingertips of our esteemed customers across the country. We believe this partnership will not only empower and reward our customers but will also enable them to enjoy themselves thoroughly as they connect to the artists and songs they cherish,” said Efeurhobo.

Fergal Walker, Director Freemium Partnerships at Spotify says: “We’re excited to announce our first partnership in Africa. Airtel, one of Nigeria’s leading mobile network, was a natural choice and shared our vision to enable Nigerians to access great audio and music wherever they are for free.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music