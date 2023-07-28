Airtel Sponsors 16th Headies Awards to Boost Nigerian Music

By Aduragbemi Omiyale

The 16th edition of the prestigious Headies Awards, scheduled to take place on September 3, 2023, at Cobb Energy Performing Art Centre, Atlanta, USA, has received a significant boost with the decision of a leading telecommunications service provider, Airtel Nigeria, to sponsor the programme.

“In line with Airtel’s brand values of innovation and excellence, the partnership with The Headies is a natural fit for us, as we are always delighted and do not rest on our commitment to supporting and nurturing the Nigerian creative industry and providing a platform for talent discovery,” the Chief Commercial Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Mr Femi Oshinlaja, said of the company’s delight to back the show.

The 2023 edition of the award ceremony themed Celebrating Africa Renaissance will honour outstanding performances from Nigerian and African performers of popular music while also showcasing some of the most riveting displays of artistic prowess, stage mastery and production talent, according to the organisers, Smooth Promotions.

The 16th Headies Awards will also recognise the best in Nigerian music under a variety of categories, including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best music video producer of the Year, among many others.

Recall that Airtel Nigeria, through its Airtel TV platform, recently celebrated creativity among young Nigerians by rewarding 10 creative young Nigerians with cash prizes via its Imagine with Airtel contest, which attracted hundreds of entries, including several from singers, rappers, and producers.

The Imagine with Airtel contest, Mr Oshinlaja explained, was one of the practical applications of Airtel Nigeria’s current theme campaign, A Reason to Imagine.

