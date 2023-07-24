African Development Bank to launch North Africa Economic Outlook 2023 report

What? Launch of North Africa Economic Outlook 2023 report

Who? African Development Bank, North Africa Regional Office

When? 27 July 2023, 10:00 -12:00 Tunis time (GMT +1)

Where? Hybrid. Click here to join online.

The African Development Bank’s North Africa Regional Office will launch the 2023 edition of the African Development Bank Group’s North Africa Economic Outlook report on 27 July 2023 in Tunis, Tunisia, at 10:00 (09:00 GMT). The event will take place at the African Development Bank’s offices in Tunis (rue du Dollar, Les Berges du Lac II). It will also be live-streamed for online participants.

The North Africa Economic Outlook report provides an overview of North African economies based on a regional approach to development. Each year, this highly anticipated publication reviews the economies of the six North African member countries of the Bank Group — Algeria. Egypt, Libya, Morocco, Mauritania and Tunisia. The report also provides detailed forecasts for these economies.

The overarching theme of the African Economic Outlook 2023 report is “Mobilizing Private-Sector Financing for Climate and Green Growth in Africa”.

Ms. Audrey Verdier-Chouchane, Regional Economist for North Africa, will present the report.

The event will provide an opportunity to explore the report’s main findings, set out the Bank’s macroeconomic forecasts for the region, and outline recommendations to accelerate private-sector financing for climate and green growth, particularly by using the potential inherent in the region’s natural capital.

Government ministers, private-sector representatives, national and regional institutions, researchers, and academics will participate in the event alongside the media.

