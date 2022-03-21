African Development Bank to be a top-tier partner at 9th World Water Forum

What: 9th World Water Forum Who: African Development Bank and African Ministers’ Council On Water When: 21 – 26 March 2022 Where: Diamniadio, Dakar, Senegal

The African Development Bank will be a lead partner of the 9th World Water Forum, to be held from 21-26 March 2022 in the lake city of Diamniadio, Senegal. The theme of this year’s World Water Forum is “Water Security for Peace and Development.”

The World Water Forum which will be held in Sub-Saharan Africa for the first time, has four priorities: water security and sanitation; cooperation; rural development; and means and tools, including financing, governance, knowledge management and innovation.

African Development Bank Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development, Beth Dunford, will attend the Forum with other Bank representatives, including Director for Water Development and Sanitation, Osward M. Chanda, and the Director for Human Capital, Youth and Skills Development, Martha Phiri.

The forum will be an opportunity for attendees to gain a deeper insight into how the African Development Bank, through its Water Development and Sanitation Department, provides technical and financial support to regional member countries to ensure water security for sustainable development in their territories.

The Bank will co-host a pavilion at the Forum with the African Ministers’ Council on Water. The pavilion will be a meeting place for leaders and allies of Africa’s water development and sanitation agenda. It will be a destination area for networking, technical instruction and knowledge sharing – and where the Bank beats the drum for increased investments to deliver improved access to clean, reliable and sustainable water and sanitation services for the people of Africa.

For more information on the 9th World Water Forum, please click here, and follow the event on the African Development Bank’s social media platforms, with hashtags: #WorldWaterForum9, #AfDB and #Dakar2022.

