African Development Bank Group President Akinwumi Adesina to visit Mauritania

The President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, will travel to Mauritania on 12 September 2022 for a three-day visit.

During the visit, Adesina will meet with the Mauritanian President, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El-Ghazouani, and other members of the government, including Ousmane Mamoudou Kane, Minister of Economic Affairs and Promotion of Productive Sectors, the Bank’s Governor for Mauritania.

The visit underscores the African Development Bank Group’s commitment to maintaining strong ties with Mauritania.

Adesina will also meet with representatives of business and other development stakeholders. He is also expected to visit a fishing port in the northern town of Nouadhibou, and a port for mineral exports operated by the National Industrial and Mining Company.

The Bank delegation on the three-day visit will include Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade, Acting Vice President for Regional Development, Integration and Service Delivery, and Mohamed El Azizi, the Bank’s Director General for North Africa.

The African Development Bank Group has been a partner to Mauritania for over fifty years. Its portfolio in the country covers the agriculture, water and sanitation, transport, human development, finance, and industrial and mining sectors, with a current portfolio worth €300 million.

