African Development Bank Group chief pays homage to the late Magufuli

The head of the African Development Bank Group, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, ended his visit to Tanzania with a moving tribute to President John Magufuli, who died in office last March.

Dr. Adesina on Thursday traveled to the north-western town of Chato to pay homage to the late Magufuli, whom he described as “a dear friend, brother and partner.”

The Bank chief was received in Chato by the late president’s family members and relatives led by his brother Goldian Joseph Magufuli.

Laying a wreath on Magufuli’s grave, Adesina reminisced about how they shared a common love and passion for the accelerated development of Africa.

“I miss our engaging discussions about Africa. I miss our discussions on your vision for Tanzania. In a very short time, you transformed Tanzania. You were bold. You were determined,” Adesina wrote in the condolences book. He ended by saying, “I thank God for your life. I thank God for your outstanding service to Tanzania; for all you did to improve the lives of your people, whom you loved very dearly.”

The African Development Bank chief left Chato for Dar es Salaam where he met with late Magufuli’s wife, Janet. Adesina assured her that the Bank would continue supporting the late President’s projects to fulfill his desires for a prosperous Tanzania, particularly in the development of modern infrastructure.

Magufuli, who was elected as the country’s fifth president in 2015, initiated mega infrastructure projects, such as the multinational Standard Gauge Railway, to ease the transfer of goods between the port of Dar es Salaam and the city of Kigali in Rwanda and subsequently to Bujumbura in Burundi, and Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The Tanzanian government is currently developing its part of the railway, starting from the Dar es Salaam – Isaka – Mwanza section.

The late president also expanded major highways, linking cities in Tanzania and connecting to neighboring countries to boost trade, reduce poverty and improve livelihoods.

Dr. Adesina, who was on a three-day official visit, participated in a ceremony to launch the construction of a 112.3-kilometer ring road in the capital, Dodoma. Speaking at the event, the Bank chief recalled how the late Magufuli had expressed interest in building the road to decongest the city. “I told him the African Development Bank would strongly support Tanzania. I told him he should consider it done,” Adesina said.

