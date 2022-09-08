African Development Bank – Civil Society Forum 2022

What: Civil Society Forum 2022

Who: Civil Society and Community Engagement Division, African Development Bank

When: 6 & 7 October 2022

Where: Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire – Hybrid format

The Civil Society and Community Engagement Division of the African Development Bank is organizing the 2022 edition of the Civil Society Forum on 6-7 October 2022. The theme of this year’s event is “Engaging Civil Society for Climate Resilience and a Just Energy Transition in Africa”. The event will be held in a hybrid format – in person and virtual.

The Forum is part of the Bank’s ongoing dialogue with civil society and its theme echoes the Bank’s commitment to climate change and energy transition.

Civil society members and representatives from across the continent, climate change champions and ambassadors, representatives of international institutions and governments will be present.

The Civil Society Forum 2022 will provide a platform for constructive dialogue between the Bank and civil society organisations (CSOs) on the challenges and opportunities of the climate and energy agenda ahead of COP27.

At the end of the Forum, a joint roadmap will be adopted to this effect.

To register for the forum, click here

African Development Bank Group