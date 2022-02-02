Africa Safer Internet Day for 2022 launched

– Advertisement –





The 2022 commemoration of the Africa Safer Internet has been launched with several activities expected to take place in Ghana, South Africa, Sierra Leone, Kenya, Zambia and Nigeria.

According to conveners of the annual event, on Safer Internet Day, millions of people join forces “Together for a better internet” to inspire positive change online, raise awareness of online safety and participate in activities across the globe.

In a statement, the convener of the In Africa Safer Internet Day, Awo Aidam Amenyah said “with the coordinated efforts by the ITU Regional Office and partners, there has been a rallying call for governments to double up efforts in ensuring that the continent is not left behind.”

On Tuesday, 8 February 2022, the organizers are inviting people to join the movement and help “ensure that the internet is a place of opportunities for children and young people where they can create, engage and share positively and freely.”

For this edition of Africa Safer Internet Day, the following activities have been lined up:

-Africa Safer Internet Day forum: https://bit.ly/AfricaSaferInternetDayForum

-Africa Safer Internet Day Art Competition.

-Community level Focus Group in all 16 Regions in Ghana, South Africa, Sierra Leone, Kenya, Zambia and Nigeria.

-Free Digital Citizenship Test for people of all ages.

-Africa Youth Summit: https://bit.ly/AfricaSaferInternetDayYouthConfab

With time, Safer Internet Day (SID) has become a landmark event in the online safety calendar.

Starting as an initiative of the EU SafeBorders project in 2004 and taken up by the Insafe network as one of its earliest actions in 2005, the day has grown beyond its traditional geographic zone and is now celebrated in approximately 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Amenyah said the organizers of “wish to acknowledge the support of our strategic partners: Department of Children, Head of State Awards Scheme, Ministry of Communications and Digitalization, World Reader, DQ Institute, Africa Telecommunications Union, Africa Regional Office of International Telecommunication Union, Trace Kenya, Nigeria Communications Commission, Zambia Information Telecommunication Authority, Africa Feeds Academy and sponsors like MTN Ghana, Innovare and Africa Digital Rights Hub.”

For more information on how a school, an organization or individual could participate in any of the above activities especially the Digital Citizenship Test for all ages; please drop an email to asid@childonlineafrica.org.

Source: Africafeeds.com

