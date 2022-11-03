Africa Investment Forum 2022 Market Days —Press conference

What: Africa Investment Forum 2022 Press Conference

Who: Heads of Africa Investment Forum founding partners

When: 3 November 2022, 13:30 GMT

Where: Africa Investment Forum Press Briefing Room and hybrid (register here for online coverage)

The Africa Investment Forum Market Days are holding from 2-4 November in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire. This is the first in-person meetings since 2019. The Market Days will showcase billions of dollars in investment-ready transactions to participants from around the world.

On Thursday 3 November at 13:30 GMT, a press conference will gather the heads of the eight Africa Investment Forum founding partners.

The heads are African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina; Africa50 Chief Executive Officer Alain Ebobissé; Africa Finance Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer Samaila Zubairu; Africa Export-Import Bank President Benedict Oramah; Development Bank of Southern Africa Representative (Group Executive, Client Coverage) Mohan Vivekanandan; European Investment Bank Representative (Investment Officer) Moussa Nakoulima; Islamic Development Bank Group Acting CEO and CEO of ITFC Hani Salem Sonbol; and Trade and Development Bank President Emeritus and Group Managing Director Admassu Tadesse.

To cover the press conference, media representatives are invited to register here. Journalists are also invited to send their questions for the press conference in advance here.

3 November

13:30 – 14:45 GMT: Press conference

Except for the opening plenary, the closing session and events happening in the press conference room, the Market Days is open only to invited participants.

www.africainvestmentforum.com

African Development Bank Group