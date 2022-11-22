ADF-16 Replenishment Meeting

The African Development Bank Group and the Kingdom of Morocco will host the fourth and final meeting of the Sixteenth Replenishment of the African Development Fund (ADF-16) in Tangiers, Morocco from 5 to 6 December 2022.

This year has been marked by a round of consultations between the African Development Fund (ADF) management and donor countries on the sixteenth replenishment of the ADF.

These conversations provide an opportunity to deepen discussion on issues facing low-income countries in Africa such as climate and adaptation finance and sustainable debt management as well as the policy and financial support to be provided by the ADF to assist such countries.

The process will culminate with a financing package for the three years for the next cycle (ADF-16 2023-2025).

The ADF-16 report, funding levels, and terms of the replenishment will be approved during the fourth meeting.

For more information, click here: https://adf.afdb.org/

