Actor Jigan withdraws legal case against singer Asake

Nollywood actor, Abimbola Kazeem, popularly known as Jigan Baba Oja has made a U-turn on his earlier threat against Asake.

Recall that Jigan had called out Asake for taking a swipe at him in his song and threatened to take legal action against him.

But in a post and video accompanied by a credit alert screenshot on his social media handle, Jigan declared love for Asake.

Sharing a blurred screenshot alert, Jigan stated that no one should ever fight Asake on his behalf again.

He laid a curse on anyone who would fight the singer over him.

He said; “Asake ti tewo. No one in this world should ever fight him over me again! God will punish anyone that fights Asake for me!! Good night lovers. Mr Money thank you @asakemusic.”

In another post, the actor made a video where he addressed Asake as his brother.

Sourced From Nigerian Music