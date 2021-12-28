Abidjan’s prosecutor denounces measures against opposition figures

In Côte d’Ivoire, Abidjan’s prosecutor denounced the measures imposed over several opposition figures in connection to the violence that marred the 2020 presidential elections.

After six months of investigation by dedicated police units, Prosecutor Richard Adou explained that 233 people “involved to various degrees in violence” were arrested and 40 are still “actively sought”.

Most of the opposition figures arrested were however released under judicial supervision.

The violence was sparked after several opposition figures called for a boycott saying that President’s Ouattara third term was unconstitutional.

More than 85 people died in the clashes which left 500 injured.

Sourced from Africanews