‘7-day ultimatum threat’: Singer Portable settles rift with Ija-Omode

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has disclosed that he had settled a rift with one Yusuf Ija-Omode.

This is coming hours after the singer alleged that he was being threatened by Ija-Omode and that the latter had given him a 7-day ultimatum to live.

The PUNCH reported that the singer explained that Ija-Omode had earlier accused him of robbery and had been on his (Portable) trail for a long time.

According to him, last December, Ija-Omode Yusuf stripped me naked and accused me of stealing an iPhone and commercial tricycle (Keke Maruwa) and he had been threatening to kill me.

In videos posted on his Instagram, he said, “You say you are powerful but I have God, I know influential people, and have MOPOL.

“They want to kill me. They have given me seven days. He has asked them to kill me. He went to report me to the police, he doesn’t know policemen are my fans. He reported me to soldiers, soldiers guard me.”

However, in a new video shared on his Instagram page, the singer said notable individuals had intervened in the crisis and that all the issues causing misunderstanding had been resolved.

“All case na settlement 💯 No more war @destinyrecordsng Won Ti Settle eh Thanks to @samlarryy @olugbenga_obama @abel_egbarin @afoo_ijoba_1 @ibddende. Baami Bizza Bizza Oti Loo. OGA Ati Omo Oga @officialpasuma @yahoosojaa @ika_blogge,” the singer wrote in his video caption.

