5 popular Nigerian personalities whose kids just graduated from school, adorable photos light up the net

Some Nigerian personalities recently celebrated their children’s academic achievements after the kids made them proud by bagging degrees. Social media platforms were filled with adorable graduation photos which generated massive reactions.

Legit.ng presents five popular Nigerian personalities whose kids just graduated from school.

1. Aisha Yesufu

Nigerian activist Aisha Yesufu celebrated on social media after her dyslexic son graduated from the higher institution despite his condition.

Dyslexia is a learning disorder that involves difficulty reading due to problems identifying speech sounds and learning how they relate to letters and words.

Aisha Yesufu celebrated her son who recently graduated from college.

Photo credit: @aishayesufu

Source: UGC

The activist wrote on her Instagram page:

“When you were told your son will not be able to go to university. When you had prepared your mind to him not being a graduate and God proves you wrong!

“At 14 we took him to a school in England, today at 22 he is a graduate.”

2. Bukola Saraki

Former Senate president Bukola Saraki took to his Instagram page to celebrate his daughter, Ayo, who recently bagged a degree in International Relations from London School of Economics (LSE).

Sharing adorable photos of the young lady with her sister, the politician noted that his daughter made him and her mother proud with her academic achievement.

In his words:

“I still remember your first day of school, when you began at the nursery in St. Mary’s School, Agba Dam, Ilorin. Now, as a young woman, you have made your mother and I extremely proud as a Graduate of International Relations from LSE! Congratulations Ayo!”

Former Senate president Bukola Saraki celebrated his daughter who bagged a degree in International Relations.

Photo credit: @bukolasaraki

Source: Instagram

3. Chris Ngige

Marilyn Azuka Ngige, the daughter of Nigeria’s minister of labour and employment, Dr Chris Ngige, was inducted as a medical doctor at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

The minister and his wife were present at the induction ceremony which took place on Friday, September 10, at the Great Hall of the College of Medicine, LUTH.

4. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

Muhammad Umar, who is one of the sons of Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, bagged a degree from Regent’s University London on Tuesday, September 14.

The young man bagged a BA. (Hons) in Global Management (Enterprise & Innovation).

Governor Ganduje and his family were present at Muhammad’s graduation ceremony and adorable graduation photos were shared on social media.

5. Tayo Ayinde

The chief of staff of Lagos state, Tayo Ayinde’s son graduated from college and was celebrated by some Nigerian personalities.

@kc_k1deultimate who was present at the graduation ceremony shared adorable photos from the event on social media.

He captioned the photos:

“I joined the Royal Majesties Oba Elegushi, Oba Oniru; Chief Rasaq Akanni Okoya Eleganza, Baba Eto, King of Fuji Music Oluaye Mayegun Olasunkanmi Marshal and host of others to rejoice with the Chief of Staff Lagos State Mr Tayo Ayinde at the graduation of his son.”

Nigerian man bags 6 PhD scholarships abroad

Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man identified as Onyeka S. Chukwudozie took to social media to celebrate his achievements after bagging six PhD scholarships abroad.

Taking to his LinkedIn page, Onyeka who graduated with a first class from the University of Lagos said he has started his PhD in biological sciences (virology) at the University of California, San Diego.

The scholarships didn’t come on a platter of gold for the young man who disclosed that there were countless rejections over the years.

Source: Legit.ng

