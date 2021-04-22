5 Ghanaians arrested in Dubai for drug trafficking, one jailed 10 years

– Advertisement –





Officials in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have arrested five Ghanaians for trafficking drugs into Dubai.

One of those arrested has been jailed for ten years, according to officials who arrested the suspects at the Dubai International Airport.

The Ghanaian Consulate General in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said in a statement on Wednesday that the five were arrested between January and March this year.

“The sad part of it all is that, all the parcels containing the weed were given to them by the agents in Ghana who acquired the UAE visa for them, with instructions to them to give the parcels to their counterpart agents in the UAE on arrival.

It is also interesting to know that the weed is normally hidden in food items,” the consulate said in the statement.

– Advertisement –



The Consulate General has urged Ghanaians travelling to Dubai to avoid taking “any message/parcel from agents or any other person to bring to Dubai except if they can inspect and ascertain the true content of the message/parcel.”

The UAE has stricter rules on drug trafficking and often enforces them when travelers are found guilty of attempt to traffic drugs.

– Advertisement –





Source: Africafeeds.com