2022 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup : Five things we noticed from Nigeria’s 2-1 win v Chile

Nigeria U17 Women’s football team have qualified for the Quarter final of the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup holding in India.

The Flamingos led by Bankole Olowookere defeated Chile 2-1 in their final group B game on Monday at the Kalinga Stadium.

Goals from Blessing Emmanuel and Bisola Mosaku were enough to seal Nigeria’s win over the South Americans, with Tali Rovner scoring a consolation goal.

Allnigeriasoccer.com presents the top five things noticed during the game.

1) Buga by Kizz Daniel: The popular Buga song was played for the Nigerian girls when they scored, and they danced to it while celebrating.

2) Vocal players: Both sides were very loud on the pitch of play, communicating in their local dialect. The Nigerian girls were heard speaking in Yoruba language while the Chileans made use of their official language, Spanish.

3) Indian school girls: Indian school girls were seen in the stands during the game. They were however lively all through, making the ambiance of the stadium a beautiful one.

4) Indian based Nigerians: The Flamingos had local support today, with Nigerians living in Bhubaneswar coming out to cheer the young ladies.

5) Animated coaches: It was a crucial match for both nations and the gaffers of the two teams did all they can to make sure they came out victorious. The coaches were seen dishing out instructions and screaming from the touchline every minute.

Toyosi Afolayan

Copyright ANS

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from allnigeriasoccer.com