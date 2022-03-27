2 terrible flaws @ APC event unplugged

Indications are that he All Progressives Congress (APC) has in i national convention in Abuja bungled an opportunity to showcase its patriotism and support for Nigeria’s booming creative industry.

In the whole world today, the most celebrated musicians out of Africa are Nigerians. Every #musician performing on that APC national stage should have been a #Nigerian.

Where were the thinkers in the room when that decision was taken? Their voices were probably drowned. APC should have used that platform to celebrate thriving Nigerian musicians and let the hardworking youths of this country know that it believes in them and would always prioritise them whenever the opportunity arises.

You spent the funds that could have been used to empower your own talents to fly in Nomcebo Zikode to sing Jerusalema. What a mess!!!

Another unpardonable error was the decision to hire the military band to play martial songs at the Convention of a democratic party. It’s a clear case of misapplication.

But one of the high points is that the party did well by organising a peaceful event and its consensus strategy has been effective in producing a rancour free convention (so far). About two weeks ago, there were doubts that the convention would hold. This is a plus for the APC and its leadership.

