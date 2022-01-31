Who: The Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism

What: 11th Governing Council meeting of the Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism

When: 28 February 2022, 9:00 to 13:00 GMT

Where: Virtual (Please note this is a closed meeting)

The Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism will hold its 11th Governing Council meeting on 28 February to review its achievements in 2021 and discuss the implementation of its 2022-2028 Strategic Plan.

The meeting will also provide an update on the planned Africa Fertilizer and Food System Summit and the role the Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism will play in its preparation.

Participants at the meeting will include government officials representing the 13 institutional members of the Governing Council, development institutions, research and extension bodies, donors, African farmers’ organizations and fertilizer development agencies.

About the Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism

The Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism was established by the 2006 Abuja Declaration. Through this Declaration, African Union member states committed to improve agricultural productivity by providing financing to boost fertilizer use in Africa to 50kg of nutrients per hectare. The African Development Bank manages the Africa Fertilizer Financing Mechanism to accelerate agriculture development within the context of the Bank’s Feed Africa strategy, the Sustainable Development Goals and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

African Development Bank Group