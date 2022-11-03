100 Most Influential African Women in 2022
Leading African PR & Rating firm, Avance Media has announced the 4th & 2022 edition of its annual publication of 100 Most Influential African Women to celebrate African women in leadership inspiring the next generation.
The list made up of prominent women represents African women breaking the bias across the world and includes 2 Presidents, 5 Vice Presidents, 5 Prime Ministers, Ministers, Regional CEOs and Founders of both for-profit and not-for-profit organisations.
According to Prince Akpah, MD of Avance Media, the 4th edition of the list features women from a record of 36 African Countries and represents women who are changing the perception of women breaking barriers in their career, business and life pursuits.
Very notable among the influential women are, H.E. Sahle-Work Zewde and H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan presidents of Ethiopia and Tanzania respectively, and H.E. Jessica Alupo, H.E. Jewel Taylor H.E. Mariam Chabi Talata, H.E. Mutale Nalumango, H.E. Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior, Vice Presidents of Uganda, Liberia, Benin, Zambia and South Sudan respectively.
The list also includes the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, H.E. Amina J. Mohammed and the Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Dr Monique Nsanzabaganwa.
The list also features 3 women, Vanessa Nakate, Elizabeth Wathuti and Bogolo Kenewendo who are leading various climate action initiatives across the world, marking the introduction of a Climate Change category to the list.
With a record of 36 African countries represented on the list, Nigeria leads with 18 representatives, followed by Kenya (10), Ghana (7), Senegal, (6) and Tanzania (5).
Profiles of the 100 honourees have been published on 100women.avancemedia.org
Below is the official list of Avance Media’s 2022 100 Most Influential African Women list
- Dr. Agnes Kalibata || CEO, AGRA
- Ahunna Eziakonwa || Regional Director for Africa, UNDP
- Aïda Diarra || Senior Vice-President for Sub-Saharan Africa, Visa
- Aishah Ahmad || Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria
- H.E. Aja Fatoumata C.M. Jallow-Tambajang || Former Vice President, The Gambia
- H.E. Amani Abou-Zeid || Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, African Union Commission
- H.E. Amina J. Mohammed || Deputy Secretary General, United Nations
- Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh || Strategic Partnership Lead for Africa, Microsoft
- Anna Ekeledo || Executive Director, AfriLabs
- Anne Kansiime || Comedian
- Anne Muraya || CEO, Deloitte East Africa
- H.E. Anne Waiguru || Governor, Kirinyaga County
- Awa Ndiaye Seck || Head of the UN Women Liaison Office to the AU, United Nations
- Aya Chebbi || Founder, Nala Feminist Collective
- Ayra Starr || Musician
- Barbara Gonzalez || CEO, Simba Sporting Club
- H.E. Bineta Diop || Special Envoy on Women, Peace and Security, African Union Commission
- Bogolo Kenewendo || Africa Director & Special Advisor, UN Climate Change High-Level Champions
- Brenda Mbathi || CEO, GE Africa
- Caren Wakoli || Executive Director, Emerging Leaders Foundation Africa
- Rt. Hon Catherine Gotani Hara || Speaker, Malawi National Assembly
- Chido Cleopatra Mpemba || Youth Envoy, African Union Commission
- Coumba Dieng Sow || Country Director, FAO Rwanda
- Debra Mallowah || Vice President, East and Central Africa, Coca-Cola
- Delphine Traoré || CEO, Allianz Africa
- Dentaa Amoateng || Founder, GUBA
- Diariétou Gaye || Vice President (Human Resources), World Bank
- Diene Keita || Deputy Executive Director, United Nations Population Fund
- Dzene Makhwade-Seboni || CEO, Mascom Wireless
- Edith Yah Brou || Co-Founder, Akendewa
- Elizabeth Mrema || Executive Secretary, United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity
- Elizabeth Wathuti || Climate Change Activist, Green Generation Initiative
- H.E. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf || Founder, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center
- H.E. Elsie S. Kanza || Ambassador to the United States of America and México, Tanzania
- Eve Bazaiba || Deputy Prime Minister, DRC
- H.E. Fatima Kyari Mohammed || Permanent Observer of the African Union, United Nations
- Fatima-Zahra Mansouri || Mayor, Marrakesh
- Fatoumata Doro || Managing Director, Vlisco Ghana
- Fatoumata Ndiaye || Under-Secretary-General for Internal Oversight Services, United Nations
- Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo || Mauritius Minister of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity
- Folake Soetan || CEO, Ikeja Electric
- Françoise Moudouthe || CEO, African Women’s Development Fund
- Funke Akindele || Actress
- Giovanie Biha || Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS)
- Graça Machel || Founder, Graca Machel Trust
- Jamila Mohamed || Managing Editor, Citizen TV
- H.E. Jessica Alupo || Vice President, Uganda
- H.E. Jewel Howard-Taylor || Vice President, Liberia
- Jokate Mwegelo || District Commissioner, Temeke (Tanzania)
- H.E. Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko || Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture, African Union Commission
- Jumoke Jagun-Dokunmu || Regional Director for Eastern Africa, IFC
- Louise Mushikiwabo || Secretary General, Organisation internationale de la Francophonie
- Lúcia Maria Mendes Gonçalves dos Passos || Vice President, Pan African Parliament
- Makena Mwobobia || Executive Director, MS-TCDC
- H.E. Mariam Chabi Talata || Vice President, Republic of Benin
- Marie Louise Mwange || Coordinator, African Women Leaders Network DRC
- H.E. Martha Ama A. Pobee || Assistant Secretary-General, United Nations
- Martha Karua || Politician
- Martha Koome || Chief Justice, Kenya
- Dr. Matshidiso Moeti || Africa Regional Director, World Health Organisation
- H.E. Amb. Minata Samaté Cessouma || Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, African Union Commission
- H.E. Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa || Deputy Chairperson, African Union Commission
- H.E. Mutale Nalumango || Vice President, Zambia
- Rt. Hon Najla Bouden || Prime Minister, Tunisia
- Nana Aba Anamoah || General Manager, GhOne TV
- Nangula Nelulu Uaandja || CEO, Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB
- Nene Maiga || CEO, Orange Botswana
- Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala || Director-General, World Trade Organization
- Odunayo Eweniyi || Co-founder, PiggyVest
- Osas Ighodaro || Actress
- Oulimata Sarr || Minister of Economy, Planning and Cooperation, Senegal
- Owen Omogiafo || CEO, Transcorp Group
- Paula Ingabire || Minister of Information and communications technology and Innovation, Rwanda
- Peace Hyde || Television Producer
- Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka || Chancellor, University of Johannesburg.
- Senator Dr Rasha Kelej || CEO, Merck Foundation
- H.E. Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior || Vice President, South Sudan
- Rt. Hon Robinah Nabbanja || Prime Minister, Uganda
- Rt. Hon Rose Christiane Raponda || Prime Minister, Gabon
- Rt. Hon Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila || Prime Minister, Namibia
- H.E. Sahle-Work Zewde || President, Ethipia
- H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan || President, Tanzania
- Sarah Abdelbaky || Sports Journalist, Al-Bayan
- Sefora Kodjo Kouassi || CEO, SEPHIS Group
- Sinach || Musician
- Sophia Bekele || CEO, DotConnectAfrica group
- Tems || Musician
- Tiwa Savage || Musician
- Dr. Tlaleng Mofokeng || Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health, United Nations
- Tobi Amusan || Athlete
- Dr. Tuma Adama Gento- Kamara || Chairperson, Sierra Leone National Revenue Authority
- Vanessa Nakate || Climate Change Activist
- Vera Kamtukule || Minister of Labour, Malawi
- Rt. Hon Victoire Tomegah Dogbé || Prime Minister, Togo
- Victoria Kwakwa || Regional Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa, World Bank
- Winnie Byanyima || Executive Director, UNAIDS
- Yawa Hansen-Quao || Founder, Leading Ladies Network
- Yolanda Cuba || Group Vice President Southern and East Africa Region, MTN
- Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr || Mayor, Freetown
- Yvonne Ike || Head of Sub-Saharan Africa, Bank of America