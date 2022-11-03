100 Most Influential African Women in 2022

– Advertisement –





Leading African PR & Rating firm, Avance Media has announced the 4th & 2022 edition of its annual publication of 100 Most Influential African Women to celebrate African women in leadership inspiring the next generation.

The list made up of prominent women represents African women breaking the bias across the world and includes 2 Presidents, 5 Vice Presidents, 5 Prime Ministers, Ministers, Regional CEOs and Founders of both for-profit and not-for-profit organisations.

According to Prince Akpah, MD of Avance Media, the 4th edition of the list features women from a record of 36 African Countries and represents women who are changing the perception of women breaking barriers in their career, business and life pursuits.

Very notable among the influential women are, H.E. Sahle-Work Zewde and H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan presidents of Ethiopia and Tanzania respectively, and H.E. Jessica Alupo, H.E. Jewel Taylor H.E. Mariam Chabi Talata, H.E. Mutale Nalumango, H.E. Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior, Vice Presidents of Uganda, Liberia, Benin, Zambia and South Sudan respectively.

The list also includes the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, H.E. Amina J. Mohammed and the Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Dr Monique Nsanzabaganwa.

The list also features 3 women, Vanessa Nakate, Elizabeth Wathuti and Bogolo Kenewendo who are leading various climate action initiatives across the world, marking the introduction of a Climate Change category to the list.

With a record of 36 African countries represented on the list, Nigeria leads with 18 representatives, followed by Kenya (10), Ghana (7), Senegal, (6) and Tanzania (5).

Profiles of the 100 honourees have been published on 100women.avancemedia.org

Below is the official list of Avance Media’s 2022 100 Most Influential African Women list

Dr. Agnes Kalibata || CEO, AGRA Ahunna Eziakonwa || Regional Director for Africa, UNDP Aïda Diarra || Senior Vice-President for Sub-Saharan Africa, Visa Aishah Ahmad || Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria H.E. Aja Fatoumata C.M. Jallow-Tambajang || Former Vice President, The Gambia H.E. Amani Abou-Zeid || Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, African Union Commission H.E. Amina J. Mohammed || Deputy Secretary General, United Nations Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh || Strategic Partnership Lead for Africa, Microsoft Anna Ekeledo || Executive Director, AfriLabs Anne Kansiime || Comedian Anne Muraya || CEO, Deloitte East Africa H.E. Anne Waiguru || Governor, Kirinyaga County Awa Ndiaye Seck || Head of the UN Women Liaison Office to the AU, United Nations Aya Chebbi || Founder, Nala Feminist Collective Ayra Starr || Musician Barbara Gonzalez || CEO, Simba Sporting Club H.E. Bineta Diop || Special Envoy on Women, Peace and Security, African Union Commission Bogolo Kenewendo || Africa Director & Special Advisor, UN Climate Change High-Level Champions Brenda Mbathi || CEO, GE Africa Caren Wakoli || Executive Director, Emerging Leaders Foundation Africa Rt. Hon Catherine Gotani Hara || Speaker, Malawi National Assembly Chido Cleopatra Mpemba || Youth Envoy, African Union Commission Coumba Dieng Sow || Country Director, FAO Rwanda Debra Mallowah || Vice President, East and Central Africa, Coca-Cola Delphine Traoré || CEO, Allianz Africa Dentaa Amoateng || Founder, GUBA Diariétou Gaye || Vice President (Human Resources), World Bank Diene Keita || Deputy Executive Director, United Nations Population Fund Dzene Makhwade-Seboni || CEO, Mascom Wireless Edith Yah Brou || Co-Founder, Akendewa Elizabeth Mrema || Executive Secretary, United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity Elizabeth Wathuti || Climate Change Activist, Green Generation Initiative H.E. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf || Founder, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center H.E. Elsie S. Kanza || Ambassador to the United States of America and México, Tanzania Eve Bazaiba || Deputy Prime Minister, DRC H.E. Fatima Kyari Mohammed || Permanent Observer of the African Union, United Nations Fatima-Zahra Mansouri || Mayor, Marrakesh Fatoumata Doro || Managing Director, Vlisco Ghana Fatoumata Ndiaye || Under-Secretary-General for Internal Oversight Services, United Nations Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo || Mauritius Minister of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity Folake Soetan || CEO, Ikeja Electric Françoise Moudouthe || CEO, African Women’s Development Fund Funke Akindele || Actress Giovanie Biha || Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) Graça Machel || Founder, Graca Machel Trust Jamila Mohamed || Managing Editor, Citizen TV H.E. Jessica Alupo || Vice President, Uganda H.E. Jewel Howard-Taylor || Vice President, Liberia Jokate Mwegelo || District Commissioner, Temeke (Tanzania) H.E. Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko || Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture, African Union Commission Jumoke Jagun-Dokunmu || Regional Director for Eastern Africa, IFC Louise Mushikiwabo || Secretary General, Organisation internationale de la Francophonie Lúcia Maria Mendes Gonçalves dos Passos || Vice President, Pan African Parliament Makena Mwobobia || Executive Director, MS-TCDC H.E. Mariam Chabi Talata || Vice President, Republic of Benin Marie Louise Mwange || Coordinator, African Women Leaders Network DRC H.E. Martha Ama A. Pobee || Assistant Secretary-General, United Nations Martha Karua || Politician Martha Koome || Chief Justice, Kenya Dr. Matshidiso Moeti || Africa Regional Director, World Health Organisation H.E. Amb. Minata Samaté Cessouma || Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, African Union Commission H.E. Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa || Deputy Chairperson, African Union Commission H.E. Mutale Nalumango || Vice President, Zambia Rt. Hon Najla Bouden || Prime Minister, Tunisia Nana Aba Anamoah || General Manager, GhOne TV Nangula Nelulu Uaandja || CEO, Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB Nene Maiga || CEO, Orange Botswana Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala || Director-General, World Trade Organization Odunayo Eweniyi || Co-founder, PiggyVest Osas Ighodaro || Actress Oulimata Sarr || Minister of Economy, Planning and Cooperation, Senegal Owen Omogiafo || CEO, Transcorp Group Paula Ingabire || Minister of Information and communications technology and Innovation, Rwanda Peace Hyde || Television Producer Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka || Chancellor, University of Johannesburg. Senator Dr Rasha Kelej || CEO, Merck Foundation H.E. Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior || Vice President, South Sudan Rt. Hon Robinah Nabbanja || Prime Minister, Uganda Rt. Hon Rose Christiane Raponda || Prime Minister, Gabon Rt. Hon Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila || Prime Minister, Namibia H.E. Sahle-Work Zewde || President, Ethipia H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan || President, Tanzania Sarah Abdelbaky || Sports Journalist, Al-Bayan Sefora Kodjo Kouassi || CEO, SEPHIS Group Sinach || Musician Sophia Bekele || CEO, DotConnectAfrica group Tems || Musician Tiwa Savage || Musician Dr. Tlaleng Mofokeng || Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health, United Nations Tobi Amusan || Athlete Dr. Tuma Adama Gento- Kamara || Chairperson, Sierra Leone National Revenue Authority Vanessa Nakate || Climate Change Activist Vera Kamtukule || Minister of Labour, Malawi Rt. Hon Victoire Tomegah Dogbé || Prime Minister, Togo Victoria Kwakwa || Regional Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa, World Bank Winnie Byanyima || Executive Director, UNAIDS Yawa Hansen-Quao || Founder, Leading Ladies Network Yolanda Cuba || Group Vice President Southern and East Africa Region, MTN Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr || Mayor, Freetown Yvonne Ike || Head of Sub-Saharan Africa, Bank of America

