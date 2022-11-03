You are here
100 Most Influential African Women in 2022

Leading African PR & Rating firm, Avance Media has announced the 4th & 2022 edition of its annual publication of 100 Most Influential African Women to celebrate African women in leadership inspiring the next generation.

The list made up of prominent women represents African women breaking the bias across the world and includes 2 Presidents, 5 Vice Presidents, 5 Prime Ministers, Ministers, Regional CEOs and Founders of both for-profit and not-for-profit organisations.

According to Prince Akpah, MD of Avance Media, the 4th edition of the list features women from a record of 36 African Countries and represents women who are changing the perception of women breaking barriers in their career, business and life pursuits.

Very notable among the influential women are, H.E. Sahle-Work Zewde and H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan presidents of Ethiopia and Tanzania respectively, and H.E. Jessica Alupo, H.E. Jewel Taylor H.E. Mariam Chabi Talata, H.E. Mutale Nalumango, H.E. Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior, Vice Presidents of Uganda, Liberia, Benin, Zambia and South Sudan respectively.

The list also includes the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, H.E. Amina J. Mohammed and the Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Dr Monique Nsanzabaganwa.

The list also features 3 women, Vanessa Nakate, Elizabeth Wathuti and Bogolo Kenewendo who are leading various climate action initiatives across the world, marking the introduction of a Climate Change category to the list.

With a record of 36 African countries represented on the list, Nigeria leads with 18 representatives, followed by Kenya (10), Ghana (7), Senegal, (6) and Tanzania (5).

Profiles of the 100 honourees have been published on 100women.avancemedia.org

Below is the official list of Avance Media’s 2022 100 Most Influential African Women list

  1. Dr. Agnes Kalibata || CEO, AGRA
  2. Ahunna Eziakonwa || Regional Director for Africa, UNDP
  3. Aïda Diarra || Senior Vice-President for Sub-Saharan Africa, Visa
  4. Aishah Ahmad || Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria
  5. H.E. Aja Fatoumata C.M. Jallow-Tambajang || Former Vice President, The Gambia
  6. H.E. Amani Abou-Zeid || Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, African Union Commission
  7. H.E. Amina J. Mohammed || Deputy Secretary General, United Nations
  8. Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh || Strategic Partnership Lead for Africa, Microsoft
  9. Anna Ekeledo || Executive Director, AfriLabs
  10. Anne Kansiime || Comedian
  11. Anne Muraya || CEO, Deloitte East Africa
  12. H.E. Anne Waiguru || Governor, Kirinyaga County
  13. Awa Ndiaye Seck || Head of the UN Women Liaison Office to the AU, United Nations
  14. Aya Chebbi || Founder, Nala Feminist Collective
  15. Ayra Starr || Musician
  16. Barbara Gonzalez || CEO, Simba Sporting Club
  17. H.E. Bineta Diop || Special Envoy on Women, Peace and Security, African Union Commission
  18. Bogolo Kenewendo || Africa Director & Special Advisor, UN Climate Change High-Level Champions
  19. Brenda Mbathi || CEO, GE Africa
  20. Caren Wakoli || Executive Director, Emerging Leaders Foundation Africa
  21. Rt. Hon Catherine Gotani Hara || Speaker, Malawi National Assembly
  22. Chido Cleopatra Mpemba || Youth Envoy, African Union Commission
  23. Coumba Dieng Sow || Country Director, FAO Rwanda
  24. Debra Mallowah || Vice President, East and Central Africa, Coca-Cola
  25. Delphine Traoré || CEO, Allianz Africa
  26. Dentaa Amoateng || Founder, GUBA
  27. Diariétou Gaye || Vice President (Human Resources), World Bank
  28. Diene Keita || Deputy Executive Director, United Nations Population Fund
  29. Dzene Makhwade-Seboni || CEO, Mascom Wireless
  30. Edith Yah Brou || Co-Founder, Akendewa
  31. Elizabeth Mrema || Executive Secretary, United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity
  32. Elizabeth Wathuti || Climate Change Activist, Green Generation Initiative
  33. H.E. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf || Founder, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center
  34. H.E. Elsie S. Kanza || Ambassador to the United States of America and México, Tanzania
  35. Eve Bazaiba || Deputy Prime Minister, DRC
  36. H.E. Fatima Kyari Mohammed || Permanent Observer of the African Union, United Nations
  37. Fatima-Zahra Mansouri || Mayor, Marrakesh
  38. Fatoumata Doro || Managing Director, Vlisco Ghana
  39. Fatoumata Ndiaye || Under-Secretary-General for Internal Oversight Services, United Nations
  40. Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo || Mauritius Minister of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity
  41. Folake Soetan || CEO, Ikeja Electric
  42. Françoise Moudouthe || CEO, African Women’s Development Fund
  43. Funke Akindele || Actress
  44. Giovanie Biha || Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS)
  45. Graça Machel || Founder, Graca Machel Trust
  46. Jamila Mohamed || Managing Editor, Citizen TV
  47. H.E. Jessica Alupo || Vice President, Uganda
  48. H.E. Jewel Howard-Taylor || Vice President, Liberia
  49. Jokate Mwegelo || District Commissioner, Temeke (Tanzania)
  50. H.E. Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko || Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture, African Union Commission
  51. Jumoke Jagun-Dokunmu || Regional Director for Eastern Africa, IFC
  52. Louise Mushikiwabo || Secretary General, Organisation internationale de la Francophonie
  53. Lúcia Maria Mendes Gonçalves dos Passos || Vice President, Pan African Parliament
  54. Makena Mwobobia || Executive Director, MS-TCDC
  55. H.E. Mariam Chabi Talata || Vice President, Republic of Benin
  56. Marie Louise Mwange || Coordinator, African Women Leaders Network DRC
  57. H.E. Martha Ama A. Pobee || Assistant Secretary-General, United Nations
  58. Martha Karua || Politician
  59. Martha Koome || Chief Justice, Kenya
  60. Dr. Matshidiso Moeti || Africa Regional Director, World Health Organisation
  61. H.E. Amb. Minata Samaté Cessouma || Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, African Union Commission
  62. H.E. Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa || Deputy Chairperson, African Union Commission
  63. H.E. Mutale Nalumango || Vice President, Zambia
  64. Rt. Hon Najla Bouden || Prime Minister, Tunisia
  65. Nana Aba Anamoah || General Manager, GhOne TV
  66. Nangula Nelulu Uaandja || CEO, Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB
  67. Nene Maiga || CEO, Orange Botswana
  68. Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala || Director-General, World Trade Organization
  69. Odunayo Eweniyi || Co-founder, PiggyVest
  70. Osas Ighodaro || Actress
  71. Oulimata Sarr || Minister of Economy, Planning and Cooperation, Senegal
  72. Owen Omogiafo || CEO, Transcorp Group
  73. Paula Ingabire || Minister of Information and communications technology and Innovation, Rwanda
  74. Peace Hyde || Television Producer
  75. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka || Chancellor, University of Johannesburg.
  76. Senator Dr Rasha Kelej || CEO, Merck Foundation
  77. H.E. Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior || Vice President, South Sudan
  78. Rt. Hon Robinah Nabbanja || Prime Minister, Uganda
  79. Rt. Hon Rose Christiane Raponda || Prime Minister, Gabon
  80. Rt. Hon Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila || Prime Minister, Namibia
  81. H.E. Sahle-Work Zewde || President, Ethipia
  82. H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan || President, Tanzania
  83. Sarah Abdelbaky || Sports Journalist, Al-Bayan
  84. Sefora Kodjo Kouassi || CEO, SEPHIS Group
  85. Sinach || Musician
  86. Sophia Bekele || CEO, DotConnectAfrica group
  87. Tems || Musician
  88. Tiwa Savage || Musician
  89. Dr. Tlaleng Mofokeng || Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health, United Nations
  90. Tobi Amusan || Athlete
  91. Dr. Tuma Adama Gento- Kamara || Chairperson, Sierra Leone National Revenue Authority
  92. Vanessa Nakate || Climate Change Activist
  93. Vera Kamtukule || Minister of Labour, Malawi
  94. Rt. Hon Victoire Tomegah Dogbé || Prime Minister, Togo
  95. Victoria Kwakwa || Regional Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa, World Bank
  96. Winnie Byanyima || Executive Director, UNAIDS
  97. Yawa Hansen-Quao || Founder, Leading Ladies Network
  98. Yolanda Cuba || Group Vice President Southern and East Africa Region, MTN
  99. Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr || Mayor, Freetown
  100. Yvonne Ike || Head of Sub-Saharan Africa, Bank of America

Sourced from Africa Feeds

