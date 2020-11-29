Yahaya Bello under pressure to run for 2023 Presidency, Nigerians react

<!– File Photo: Yahaya Bello with President Buhari –>

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State is currently trending on social media after his commissioner for information and communication, Kingsley Fanwo stated that many people have asked the governor to contest the 2023 presidential race.

Fanwo on his Twitter page on Saturday said the desire of Nigerians for a great country aligns with that of Bello, “so we know the deafening calls will bring about a defining moment for our nation.”

Explaining while he decided to post a tweet on the issue, the commissioner stated that many Nigerians are asking the governor to seek the highest office in the land.

“The people are calling on him to run for president, but he has not come out clearly to tell us whether he is accepting that clarion call or not,” he added.

“All over the six zones, we are having a lot of people calling on him to come and run. If you look at the people calling on him, it cuts across all parties and is not just an APC thing.

“He is a unifier. He is very capable and qualified, he perfectly fits into that bracket of what Nigeria wants.”

Bello, who is currently serving his second tenure in office, became one of Nigeria’s youngest governors at the age of 40 in 2015.

“He has shown that the youth can provide quality leadership in Nigeria,” Fanwo said, citing what he said are some of the governor’s biggest achievements so far in Kogi.

“In Kogi, we have diverse ethnic groups which were not unified; there was the challenge of insecurity and underdevelopment, but he came in 2016 and was able to unite the state.

“When you look at the economy, he has been able to inject a lot of dynamism into the economic management of the state and we are also looking into agriculture.

“When you look at the challenges of Nigeria – lack of unity, insecurity, economic diversification – he has the answer to them.”

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media are currently dragging the governor for nursing the idea of contesting come 2023. Some hilarious comments state they will rather vote MC Oluomo than Bello.

They said Yahaya Bello is running somewhere I don’t know where. but presently na Sai baba — Okun_boi🇳🇬 (@dele5767) November 29, 2020

If a Buhari can be president, why can’t Yahaya Bello be president? — Victor Terhemba (@Victor_Terhemba) November 29, 2020

Let me try something ♥️like for MC Oluomo 🔄 retweet for Yahaya Bello pic.twitter.com/XuOWLyRyQ0 — The Blak Kaiser (@TheBlakKaiser) November 28, 2020

I will rather campaign with my hard earned money for MC Oluomo as Nigerian president than Yahaya Bello https://t.co/wshTacGQci — Baby boy™ 👼 (@Iam_ChisomLucky) November 28, 2020

Davido and Yahaya Bello are contesting for President.. who are you voting? Retweet Like

4 4

Davido. Yahaya Bello pic.twitter.com/lcs1nvdLTg — M A X A 💫 (@maxajee) November 28, 2020

This Yahaya Bello news just made me remember that Terry G’s song. U can only run run run……

Una fit complete am — Jayeola Adeniyi (@Neyourable) November 29, 2020

Don’t get it twisted Yahaya Bello is under pressure to run for Lagos City Marathon come 2023🙄 — EndSars ✊ (@Bluetoothdon) November 29, 2020

God no go gree 😂

I can’t even sit with yahaya Bello b4 e reach to stand self 😒 — DMW ⚪😈 (@dmwreport) November 29, 2020

Those who voted Bubu do not have the moral right to question Yahaya Bello’s Presidential ambition. They should shit up! When it’s time to vote, and Bello is on the ballot, I’ll vote him. Dazzol. — Alabi John Ozovehe (@johnvehe) November 29, 2020

I thought I understood the meaning of “See Finish” until I saw the hilarious headline of Yahaya Bello being under pressure to run for President. Tatatata Hoodlums will give Lagos Agberos a run for their thuggery. Madness get levels. — President One.acre|-| Dadiyata Disappeared (@NekkaSmith) November 29, 2020

Please hug a Kogite today, they have Buhari as their president and Yahaya Bello as their Governor… ☹️💔😧😭 — Honourable Bachelor™🔰🇳🇬🐊🎱🌟☄️ (@iam_opc) November 29, 2020

