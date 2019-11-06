Verse One Music Distribution invites submission for African record label, artistes

Verse One Media LLC, a US based digital music distribution and publishing administration company is calling for submission of music works from both established and emerging record labels and artistes from the following African countries:

Nigeria Ghana Kenya South Africa Uganda Liberia Gambia Rwanda

The team at Verse One has monitored the progress and growth of the African music scene over the years and think African music has grown in leaps and bounds. Especially, with the current rise of African musical acts such as Burna boy, Tiwa Savage, Davido, Wizkid, Yemi Alade, Mr. Eazi, etc.

From the bustling undergrounds of London to the streets of New York, African music has blasted the waves, with funky party sounds emanating from Ghana and Nigeria, subsequently evolving to the Afro-fusion genre made popular by Burnaboy as Exemplified in his Chart-topping Album titled African Giant, and the likes of Tiwa Savage’s sing 49-99, Wizkid’s Joro, Yemi Alade’s Woman of steel and Mr Eazi’s Lagos to London Album etc.

As this era of contemporary African Music continue to blossom, there is need to make sure that artistes protect their art from intellectual espionage and maximize their earnings at the same time, while allowing the artistes to focus on what they love to do most, making good music.

Verse One Distribution would like to help protect African content from copyright violations and to make sure none of artiste’s earnings of income slips between the cracks as their careers expand.

Music copyrights have become an increasing cause of concern for emerging artistes and Verse One Distribution would like to help you earn ALL ROYALTIES. Most African artistes except the ones who have been signed to major international record labels only receive royalties from online sales and streaming, in most cases not from all possible stores. Many of the existing music distribution companies you know are might actually not be best suited for African artistes

We are aware of the emotional trauma that comes with having once upon a time been a star, then suddenly fading away and losing relevance. We want to help artistes to continue earning passive income. Therefore, it’s our desire to help veteran artistes who may no longer have substantial physical record sales from their back catalog to earn more from our digital platform.

Click here to find out more: https://verseone.net/digital-music-distribution/

Why Artistes should join Verse One Distribution.

1. Submit singles, albums for free.

Get all music in stores fast. Transparent analytics. Receive all links to music for marketing campaigns. Receive free ISRC codes. Maximum payouts per track.

Make the Smart decision about copyrights and royalties today. Verse One Distribution can migrate old catalogs from old, over-priced distribution service to our platform. Verse One Distribution accepts both old and new music catalogs.

The following should be noted

The first 100 record labels/artistes to register will get priority selection. Verse One music distribution service submits artiste’s music to 150+ digital stores and streaming services in any nook and cranny in any country of the world and Verse One Distribution collects all artiste’s earnings for you. The Record labels/artistes keep 100% of their copyrights and are entitled to take down their music from our platform at any time. There are no upfront payments or hidden charges. Verse One Distribution will distribute artiste’s music free of charge and only charge a commission from artiste’s digital sales and streams. Verse One’s analytics system is transparent and precise with hourly updates. Artists are served with transparent reports that can be seen once logged to a personal account With Verse One Digital Music distribution, record labels/artistes are entitled to 80% of royalties. Artistes are only charged when they earn.

Follow the link below to learn more and sign up.

https://verseone.net/getting-started/

Here is our service in comparison to Popular distribution services you may have already been familiar with.

Verse One Distribution is a division of Verse One Media LLC, registered in the State of Delaware, United States.

For correspondence, please contact

[email protected]